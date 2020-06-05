8506 WESTOWN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Stunning townhome in the heart of Tysons now For Rent! The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, a custom backsplash, TONS of cabinet space, black stainless steel appliances, and a butler's pantry. Refinished hardwood floors, designer lighting, 9'+ ceilings, and custom moldings throughout main level! Sun-filled living room has a gas fireplace and built-in bookcase, and a separate dining room. Remodeled bathrooms with custom tile, vanities, granite, and spa showerheads. The relaxing master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and master bath has double sinks, a soaking tub, and shower! The huge rec room offers a cozy wood-burning fireplace perfect for those cooler months. Did we mention the large deck and private pat