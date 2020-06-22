8173 BOSS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in the heart of the most desirable Tysons** 4 LEVEL Townhome, 3 Bedroom/ 4,5 Bathroom, all ensuite bedrooms**Open floor plan** Main level has an inviting formal sitting and Dining room with family room that has cozy fireplace and a door leading to nice large size deck** Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances. Gorgeous master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling with cozy sitting area has fireplace and builtins , 2 Separate his and her walk-in closets, Separate vanities and soaking tub in the master bathroom with a water closet**each bedroom has it's own bathroom**Huge walkout basement to a nice fenced backyard with fireplace and entire wall of builtins with full bathroom***Minutes to Two silver & Orange Line metro. and minutes to the new Music District with all the wonderful attractions especially farmers market**2 BLOCKS TO TYSON'S MALLS AND RESTAURANTS. EASY ACCESS TO 66, 495, DULLES TOLL RD,**