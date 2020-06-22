All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:46 PM

8173 BOSS STREET

8173 Boss Street · (703) 378-8810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8173 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA 22182

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in the heart of the most desirable Tysons** 4 LEVEL Townhome, 3 Bedroom/ 4,5 Bathroom, all ensuite bedrooms**Open floor plan** Main level has an inviting formal sitting and Dining room with family room that has cozy fireplace and a door leading to nice large size deck** Gourmet Kitchen w/SS Appliances. Gorgeous master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling with cozy sitting area has fireplace and builtins , 2 Separate his and her walk-in closets, Separate vanities and soaking tub in the master bathroom with a water closet**each bedroom has it's own bathroom**Huge walkout basement to a nice fenced backyard with fireplace and entire wall of builtins with full bathroom***Minutes to Two silver & Orange Line metro. and minutes to the new Music District with all the wonderful attractions especially farmers market**2 BLOCKS TO TYSON'S MALLS AND RESTAURANTS. EASY ACCESS TO 66, 495, DULLES TOLL RD,**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8173 BOSS STREET have any available units?
8173 BOSS STREET has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8173 BOSS STREET have?
Some of 8173 BOSS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8173 BOSS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8173 BOSS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8173 BOSS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8173 BOSS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 8173 BOSS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8173 BOSS STREET does offer parking.
Does 8173 BOSS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8173 BOSS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8173 BOSS STREET have a pool?
No, 8173 BOSS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8173 BOSS STREET have accessible units?
No, 8173 BOSS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8173 BOSS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8173 BOSS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 8173 BOSS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8173 BOSS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
