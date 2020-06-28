7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1. Perfect location for commuters, near Tysons Silver line and Dunn Loring Orange line Metros. Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths. Property currently rented and will be available October 1. Schedule a preview showing but keep in mind that many improvements will be completed by October 1. Including: new dishwasher, refrigerator, and dryer. Main level flooring will be replaced with easy care laminate. Freshly painted in neutral color. Most lighting will be updated. Metal closet doors replaced. Replace half bath floor in basement. And neutral color carpet on basement and bedroom levels will be cleaned. Recently replaced were kitchen countertops to granite, stainless double oven range, window blinds, all toilets, and sink fixtures. 2 assigned parking spaces are #F15. Very nice property, current tenant lived there for 5 years.