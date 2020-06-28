All apartments in Tysons Corner
7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE
7921 Tyson Oaks Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7921 Tyson Oaks Circle, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Old Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1. Perfect location for commuters, near Tysons Silver line and Dunn Loring Orange line Metros. Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 2 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths. Property currently rented and will be available October 1. Schedule a preview showing but keep in mind that many improvements will be completed by October 1. Including: new dishwasher, refrigerator, and dryer. Main level flooring will be replaced with easy care laminate. Freshly painted in neutral color. Most lighting will be updated. Metal closet doors replaced. Replace half bath floor in basement. And neutral color carpet on basement and bedroom levels will be cleaned. Recently replaced were kitchen countertops to granite, stainless double oven range, window blinds, all toilets, and sink fixtures. 2 assigned parking spaces are #F15. Very nice property, current tenant lived there for 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have any available units?
7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have?
Some of 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7921 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
