7915 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATION..LOCATION.. LOCATION..BIGHT END UNIT, BRICK FRONT T/H, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED BETWEEN TYSONS GALLERIA AND MOSAIC DISTRICT. ALSO, BETWEEN SILVER AND ORANGE LINES.UPPER LEVEL HAS TWO SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH BRAND NEW CARPET AND 2 FULL BATHS.MAIN LEVEL HAS DINING , LIVING AND KITCHEN, AS WELL AS A POWDER ROOM. MAIN LEVEL HAS BRAND NEW FLOORING. BASEMENT HAS SPACIOUS FAMILYROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER.CHIMNEY AND AIRDUCTS PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. ALL FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOME.DECK STAINED AND SIDING POWER WASHED.