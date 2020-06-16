All apartments in Tysons Corner
Tysons Corner, VA
7721 TREMAYNE PLACE
7721 TREMAYNE PLACE

7721 Tremayne Place · (703) 501-9597
Location

7721 Tremayne Place, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
SPARKLING CLEAN AND READY FOR YOUR MOVE-IN! Great two bedroom and one bathroom condo with a nice gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances * FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED! Beautiful, recently redone floors throughout * Available NOW for 12-24 month lease! PRIVATE PARK-LIKE SETTING ON 29 ACRES in the heart of TYSONS CORNER!! THIS IS TOTALLY A UNIQUE BLEND OF THE URBAN CONVENIENCE AND SUBURBAN CHARM! Elevator to 2d floor * Climate controlled storage * Reserved parking #21 in ATTACHED garage & ALWAYS PLENTY on lot in front for guests * Washer & dryer inside unit * Great views of trees and green space * High-elevation desirable building in The Colonies - a gated community with mature trees and brick buildings located WITHIN 10 MIN WALK of MCLEAN METRO STATION, Tyson's Corner shopping, restaurants, main commuter routes etc. PLUS AN ADD ON DESIRABLE MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLS PYRAMID - HERE IS THE PERFECT SPOT WHERE YOU WANT TO BE! Rent includes Water, Gas, Additional Storage Space, Reserved Parking Spot, Pool Tennis, Recreation Facility, Trash Service , Common Grounds Maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE have any available units?
7721 TREMAYNE PLACE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE have?
Some of 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7721 TREMAYNE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE has a pool.
Does 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7721 TREMAYNE PLACE has units with air conditioning.
