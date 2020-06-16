7721 TREMAYNE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage tennis court

SPARKLING CLEAN AND READY FOR YOUR MOVE-IN! Great two bedroom and one bathroom condo with a nice gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances * FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED! Beautiful, recently redone floors throughout * Available NOW for 12-24 month lease! PRIVATE PARK-LIKE SETTING ON 29 ACRES in the heart of TYSONS CORNER!! THIS IS TOTALLY A UNIQUE BLEND OF THE URBAN CONVENIENCE AND SUBURBAN CHARM! Elevator to 2d floor * Climate controlled storage * Reserved parking #21 in ATTACHED garage & ALWAYS PLENTY on lot in front for guests * Washer & dryer inside unit * Great views of trees and green space * High-elevation desirable building in The Colonies - a gated community with mature trees and brick buildings located WITHIN 10 MIN WALK of MCLEAN METRO STATION, Tyson's Corner shopping, restaurants, main commuter routes etc. PLUS AN ADD ON DESIRABLE MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLS PYRAMID - HERE IS THE PERFECT SPOT WHERE YOU WANT TO BE! Rent includes Water, Gas, Additional Storage Space, Reserved Parking Spot, Pool Tennis, Recreation Facility, Trash Service , Common Grounds Maintenance.