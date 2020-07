Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Come see this updated and comfy 2 bed 2 bathroom unit. Fresh paint, new kitchen floors, new carpet, updated bathrooms, and new HVAC. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of storage space. One garage space and open parking lot. Top floor, great views, close to everything you could need. Club house and pool on site. Hurry this will not last long.