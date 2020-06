Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous Home! Central Location! Rare 4 Level Brick Front TH. Close to Metros and The Mosaic District. Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, Ceramic Tile and Glass Backsplash! Corian Counters and SS Appliances! Hardwoods Throughout All 4 Levels! New Recessed Lighting Throughout.Master BR Suite has a Sumptous Bathroom, Skylights, and a 4th Level Loft/Study with Fireplace. This is The One!