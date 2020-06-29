2028 GALLOWS TREE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful brick-front townhome with 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths with 1 car garage located in quiet Vienna neighborhood ideal for commuters! Fresh paint throughout the whole home! Main level features gleaming hardwood floors, crown moulding throughout, plantation shutters, formal separate dining room with wainscoting and chair rail! Kitchen features granite counter tops, chefs island, 42" cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances! Walkout from kitchen to deck facing trees, perfect for warm days! Upper level showcases hard wood floors throughout, Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet and updated master bath! Basement features large recreation room, gas fireplace, half bath, and walk/out to fenced in backyard with brick patio! Conveniently located less than 2 miles from Tysons Corner Metro Station! Close to shopping and entertainment in Tysons Corner!