Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

This is a spacious house with 5 Bedrooms and 3 full bath. Recently remodeled and freshly painted rooms. New ceramic floors on the lower level. Hardwood floors on upper level. Granite counter top in the kitchen. Ready to move in today.Located i a quiet neighborhood, and walking distance to Tysons corner shopping center and Tysons corner metro. CONVENIENT TO ALL MAJOR RD 495,123, 66,& 7 Dulles toll rd and metro