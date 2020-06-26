All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

1850 BRENTHILL WAY

1850 Brenthill Way · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Brenthill Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Expanded extra wide brick end unit townhome with an oversized 2-car garage in the heart of Tysons Corner. Three finished levels with 3 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This light filled home features high ceilings, and an open floor plan. Spacious chef's kitchen featuring a large island, granite counters, and ample storage. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and fireplace. Beautiful master bath with large shower, jetted tub, and dual sinks. Serene and large backyard is fully fenced & landscaped. Lower level features gas fireplace & built-in bookshelves. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 BRENTHILL WAY have any available units?
1850 BRENTHILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1850 BRENTHILL WAY have?
Some of 1850 BRENTHILL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 BRENTHILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1850 BRENTHILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 BRENTHILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1850 BRENTHILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1850 BRENTHILL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1850 BRENTHILL WAY offers parking.
Does 1850 BRENTHILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1850 BRENTHILL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 BRENTHILL WAY have a pool?
No, 1850 BRENTHILL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1850 BRENTHILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 1850 BRENTHILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 BRENTHILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 BRENTHILL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 BRENTHILL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 BRENTHILL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

