1818 POLLARD TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

FURNISHED! Corporate or Private Lease 6 - 24 months. Exemplary furnishings for corporate or intermittent tenant with all furnishings supplied for everyday living from silverware to furniture to linens. Luxury end unit town home with parking for two (2) luxury autos. Two (2) street lights to Tysons, the city of the future. Walk or drive to hundreds of eateries, restaurants, night life, METRO, malls, shopping and corporations. Hardwood floors, marble foyer, renovated kitchen and three (3) full baths.