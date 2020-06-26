All apartments in Tysons Corner
How many bedrooms do you need?
1818 POLLARD TERRACE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

1818 POLLARD TERRACE

1818 Pollard Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Pollard Terrace, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FURNISHED! Corporate or Private Lease 6 - 24 months. Exemplary furnishings for corporate or intermittent tenant with all furnishings supplied for everyday living from silverware to furniture to linens. Luxury end unit town home with parking for two (2) luxury autos. Two (2) street lights to Tysons, the city of the future. Walk or drive to hundreds of eateries, restaurants, night life, METRO, malls, shopping and corporations. Hardwood floors, marble foyer, renovated kitchen and three (3) full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 POLLARD TERRACE have any available units?
1818 POLLARD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1818 POLLARD TERRACE have?
Some of 1818 POLLARD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 POLLARD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1818 POLLARD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 POLLARD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1818 POLLARD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1818 POLLARD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1818 POLLARD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1818 POLLARD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 POLLARD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 POLLARD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1818 POLLARD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1818 POLLARD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1818 POLLARD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 POLLARD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 POLLARD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1818 POLLARD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1818 POLLARD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

