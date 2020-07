Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

New Price - Ready Now! Come and see this updated and open concept home. Upgraded Kitchen, bathrooms, flooring and basement kitchen. Walk to metro, shopping, work and schools. Convenient to everything! Come and see your Clients you will not be disappointed!