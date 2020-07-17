All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 1742 KEY WEST LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
1742 KEY WEST LANE
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

1742 KEY WEST LANE

1742 Key West Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1742 Key West Lane, Tysons Corner, VA 22182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home in Vienna-Close to Silver Line Metro & Tysons**This Property has it all-Good Location, Great School District & Open Floor Plan**Over 3,000 SQFT on Three Finished Levels w/Gleaming Hardwood Flooring Throughout**Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertop, Updated Cabinets, Breakfast Bar & Stainless Steel Appliances**Spacious Master Suite w/ Updated Master Bath & Walk-in Closet**Finished Basement w/Bedroom, Full Bath & Rec Room walks out to Patio**Minutes to Rt 7, 495, Shopping & Dinning**Completely updated SFH is waiting for the new tenant**Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 KEY WEST LANE have any available units?
1742 KEY WEST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1742 KEY WEST LANE have?
Some of 1742 KEY WEST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 KEY WEST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1742 KEY WEST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 KEY WEST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1742 KEY WEST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1742 KEY WEST LANE offer parking?
No, 1742 KEY WEST LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1742 KEY WEST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 KEY WEST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 KEY WEST LANE have a pool?
No, 1742 KEY WEST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1742 KEY WEST LANE have accessible units?
No, 1742 KEY WEST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 KEY WEST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 KEY WEST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 KEY WEST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 KEY WEST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner Apartments with ParkingTysons Corner Apartments with Pools
Tysons Corner Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VA
Springfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University