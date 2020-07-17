1742 KEY WEST LANE

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home in Vienna-Close to Silver Line Metro & Tysons**This Property has it all-Good Location, Great School District & Open Floor Plan**Over 3,000 SQFT on Three Finished Levels w/Gleaming Hardwood Flooring Throughout**Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Countertop, Updated Cabinets, Breakfast Bar & Stainless Steel Appliances**Spacious Master Suite w/ Updated Master Bath & Walk-in Closet**Finished Basement w/Bedroom, Full Bath & Rec Room walks out to Patio**Minutes to Rt 7, 495, Shopping & Dinning**Completely updated SFH is waiting for the new tenant**Must See!!