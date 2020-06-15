All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:44 PM

1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE

1650 Silver Hill Dr · (703) 564-4000
Location

1650 Silver Hill Dr, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons Central 7

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1813 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
yoga
Welcome to The Verse. Tysons New Luxury Condos at The Boro, built for the Elite and Sophisticated. Walk into this Sun-Drenched 1,800+ sqft 2 Bedroom + Den Unit that comes with 2 Garage Spaces, SEPARATE Storage unit & 3rd RARE ELECTRIC vehicle charging space ($100k value) Designed with high-end Italia Cabinets, Panelized Bosch Fridge, Bosch Gas Cooktop and Quartz Countertops. Take Advantage of the Full Service building which boasts 5-star Amenities such as 24 Hour Concierge, Fitness Center, Indoor & Outdoor Yoga Studio, Swimming Pool, Guest Suite w/ Hotel Amenities & More. Enjoy nights stargazing or watching movies on the exclusive One Acre Sky Park. Entertain on the Expansive Private All-Season Terrace with Communal Tables and Cocktail Seating. Prime Access to the Silver Line with retail and hospitality neighbors including Whole Foods 70k SqFt Flagship Store, Icon Movie Theater, Multiple Restaurants & Boutique Shops. Enjoy World-Class Living Perfectly Crafted For You. Garage Parking Spaces on the 8th floor #145 & #146, Charging #171 & Storage Level 8 #5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE have any available units?
1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
