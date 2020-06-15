1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Welcome to The Verse. Tysons New Luxury Condos at The Boro, built for the Elite and Sophisticated. Walk into this Sun-Drenched 1,800+ sqft 2 Bedroom + Den Unit that comes with 2 Garage Spaces, SEPARATE Storage unit & 3rd RARE ELECTRIC vehicle charging space ($100k value) Designed with high-end Italia Cabinets, Panelized Bosch Fridge, Bosch Gas Cooktop and Quartz Countertops. Take Advantage of the Full Service building which boasts 5-star Amenities such as 24 Hour Concierge, Fitness Center, Indoor & Outdoor Yoga Studio, Swimming Pool, Guest Suite w/ Hotel Amenities & More. Enjoy nights stargazing or watching movies on the exclusive One Acre Sky Park. Entertain on the Expansive Private All-Season Terrace with Communal Tables and Cocktail Seating. Prime Access to the Silver Line with retail and hospitality neighbors including Whole Foods 70k SqFt Flagship Store, Icon Movie Theater, Multiple Restaurants & Boutique Shops. Enjoy World-Class Living Perfectly Crafted For You. Garage Parking Spaces on the 8th floor #145 & #146, Charging #171 & Storage Level 8 #5