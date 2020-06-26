1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room

Located in the heart of Tysons---this one has it all!!! Lillian Court is a coveted garden style, modern urban community with all that you need for convenient living! Mins to the metro for easy DC access, the new BORO with Whole Foods, Shops, Restaurants, Theatre, Fitness, Tysons Galleria + Tysons I Mall, Harris Teeter, Walmart----you name it, you can leave your car at home!!! The community itself is one of the best managed communities---with onsite management office and beautifully maintained buildings and grounds. Newly renovated Clubhouse and Fitness Center with outdoor pool---beautiful and secure buildings with camera security and intercom access. The community boasts new parking lot and new roofs thruout. The unit itself has ample living space for the person/s on the go! Fresh paint thruout. Beautiful stainless/granite kitchen, brand new graytone coreteck plank floors, remodeled bathroom. Bright living/dining room with gas fireplace and entry to outdoor balcony. Master is spacious with ceiling fan, walk in closet and linen closet. Washer/dryer in unit. Available immediately---1 or 2 year lease! Rentor pays for $250 move in fee. Sorry, no pets! Rentor insurance policy required. Assigned Parking--#220