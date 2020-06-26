All apartments in Tysons Corner
1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211

1645 International Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1645 International Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons Central 123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
Located in the heart of Tysons---this one has it all!!! Lillian Court is a coveted garden style, modern urban community with all that you need for convenient living! Mins to the metro for easy DC access, the new BORO with Whole Foods, Shops, Restaurants, Theatre, Fitness, Tysons Galleria + Tysons I Mall, Harris Teeter, Walmart----you name it, you can leave your car at home!!! The community itself is one of the best managed communities---with onsite management office and beautifully maintained buildings and grounds. Newly renovated Clubhouse and Fitness Center with outdoor pool---beautiful and secure buildings with camera security and intercom access. The community boasts new parking lot and new roofs thruout. The unit itself has ample living space for the person/s on the go! Fresh paint thruout. Beautiful stainless/granite kitchen, brand new graytone coreteck plank floors, remodeled bathroom. Bright living/dining room with gas fireplace and entry to outdoor balcony. Master is spacious with ceiling fan, walk in closet and linen closet. Washer/dryer in unit. Available immediately---1 or 2 year lease! Rentor pays for $250 move in fee. Sorry, no pets! Rentor insurance policy required. Assigned Parking--#220

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 have any available units?
1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 have?
Some of 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 currently offering any rent specials?
1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 pet-friendly?
No, 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 offer parking?
Yes, 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 offers parking.
Does 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 have a pool?
Yes, 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 has a pool.
Does 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 have accessible units?
No, 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 INTERNATIONAL DR #211 does not have units with air conditioning.

