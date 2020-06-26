All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1625 International Drive Unit #TH1

1625 International Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1625 International Dr, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons Central 123

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 Bed Townhome in Tysons Corner - 2 level Townhome in Tysons Corner with 2 parking spots (1 garage, 1 exterior). Newer hardwood floors on both levels and remodeled master bath. 2nd bedroom has attached full bath. Half bath main level. Personal courtyard. Walk from garage right into your home. Recently remodeled clubhouse/gym, pool, BBQ area. Walk to Galleria, Metro, Harris Teeter, Starbucks, Booz&Saic.

$100 deposit for keys, garage remote and parking passes.

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies

Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All pets must be screened at https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and pay the required deposit.

Call for a tour today!

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4705437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 have any available units?
1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 have?
Some of 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 currently offering any rent specials?
1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 is pet friendly.
Does 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 offer parking?
Yes, 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 offers parking.
Does 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 have a pool?
Yes, 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 has a pool.
Does 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 have accessible units?
No, 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 International Drive Unit #TH1 does not have units with air conditioning.

