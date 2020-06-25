All apartments in Tysons Corner
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE

1608 Leeds Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
hot tub
Elegant brick home minutes to Tysons, metro station, toll road, 495 beltway. Bright covered entry way, foyer with beautiful wainscoting and gleaming hardwood flooring. Family room with paladian windows and gas fireplace plus full bath on this walkout level with french doors.. Main level has living room with soaring windows, crown moulding and hardwood floors, formal dining room with wainscot, hardwood flooring, custom railing and entry to kitchen and informal dining room with hardwood floors and ceiling fan. Kitchen with corian counters, double oven, bay window and breakfast area. Upper level boasts master bedroom en suite with jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks in vanity and 4x11 walk-in closet. The upper level has two additional bedrooms, another full bath and the laundry area with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have any available units?
1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have?
Some of 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
