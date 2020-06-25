1608 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities hot tub

Elegant brick home minutes to Tysons, metro station, toll road, 495 beltway. Bright covered entry way, foyer with beautiful wainscoting and gleaming hardwood flooring. Family room with paladian windows and gas fireplace plus full bath on this walkout level with french doors.. Main level has living room with soaring windows, crown moulding and hardwood floors, formal dining room with wainscot, hardwood flooring, custom railing and entry to kitchen and informal dining room with hardwood floors and ceiling fan. Kitchen with corian counters, double oven, bay window and breakfast area. Upper level boasts master bedroom en suite with jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks in vanity and 4x11 walk-in closet. The upper level has two additional bedrooms, another full bath and the laundry area with washer and dryer.