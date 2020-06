Amenities

GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN. It is a GATED community w/ many amenities including a pool, exercise room, sauna and theater. 1/4 MILE to new Silver Line metro stop. Walking in is a OPEN FLOOR living/dining plan that has a fireplace. Both bedrooms have WALK-IN CLOSETS. 1 garage parking spot + 2 unreserved parking tags. Elevator building gives easy access to unit. Next to 495 and 267.