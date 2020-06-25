All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202

1592 Leeds Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1592 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Unit 202 Available 02/01/20 Townhouse Condominium - Tyson's Corner - Property Id: 182901

$3000 Unfurnished or $3350 Furnished available February 2020. Two (master) bedroom/2.5 bath, two floor 1600 square feet townhome condominium for rent in quiet, HOA maintained gated community w/code secured main door. Largest condo floor plan in community. Harwood floor throughout. 1 st floor .5 bath, office/sunroom, large kitchen, living room and balcony off kitchen. 2nd floor two master bedrooms with master baths. Upgraded walk-in closet in both bedrooms. One Dedicated parking spot up front. Two visitor parking permits. 5 min. walk to Silver Line Metro / 2 min. walk to Tysons West Shopping Center. Tysons Corner Mall / Galleria, Major Highways (66, Dulles Toll Road, 495) all within 5 miles. Completely upgraded - original owner. Community pool/clubhouse/gym. Furnished includes furniture, 3 wall mounted TV's, existing appliances. Utilities remain in landlord's name and invoiced to tenant (amount not included in rent price).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182901
Property Id 182901

(RLNE5385205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 have any available units?
1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 have?
Some of 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 offers parking.
Does 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 have a pool?
Yes, 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 has a pool.
Does 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 have accessible units?
No, 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
The Ascent
8421 Broad St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner Pet Friendly Places
Tysons Corner Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University