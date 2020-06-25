1592 Leeds Castle Drive 202

Amenities

Unit 202 Available 02/01/20



$3000 Unfurnished or $3350 Furnished available February 2020. Two (master) bedroom/2.5 bath, two floor 1600 square feet townhome condominium for rent in quiet, HOA maintained gated community w/code secured main door. Largest condo floor plan in community. Harwood floor throughout. 1 st floor .5 bath, office/sunroom, large kitchen, living room and balcony off kitchen. 2nd floor two master bedrooms with master baths. Upgraded walk-in closet in both bedrooms. One Dedicated parking spot up front. Two visitor parking permits. 5 min. walk to Silver Line Metro / 2 min. walk to Tysons West Shopping Center. Tysons Corner Mall / Galleria, Major Highways (66, Dulles Toll Road, 495) all within 5 miles. Completely upgraded - original owner. Community pool/clubhouse/gym. Furnished includes furniture, 3 wall mounted TV's, existing appliances. Utilities remain in landlord's name and invoiced to tenant (amount not included in rent price).

