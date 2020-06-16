1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous unit. The one you've been waiting for is now on the market. 2019 REMOLDED THOROUGHLY. New HW floor, New Paint, New appliances and more. This beautiful two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the Gates of McLean is ONE block from the new New Silver Line Metro Line in the heart of Tysons! Great views of the parkland from your windows and balcony. 5 minutes from Tysons Malls, Easy access to 495, 66, and Rte. 7, Capital One, Wegmans, main roads, restaurants. Secure building with elevator access. Condo amenities include: Gated Community, Pool, Clubhouse, Party Room, Gym, Business Center, Theater room, outdoor girls, basketball courts & Walking Paths. Landlord criteria: Acceptable credit, income and rental history. Please note, this is a unfurnished rental condo unit