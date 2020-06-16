All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE

1591 Spring Gate Drive · (703) 734-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
Tysons East
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1591 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3114 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
media room
Absolutely gorgeous unit. The one you've been waiting for is now on the market. 2019 REMOLDED THOROUGHLY. New HW floor, New Paint, New appliances and more. This beautiful two bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in the Gates of McLean is ONE block from the new New Silver Line Metro Line in the heart of Tysons! Great views of the parkland from your windows and balcony. 5 minutes from Tysons Malls, Easy access to 495, 66, and Rte. 7, Capital One, Wegmans, main roads, restaurants. Secure building with elevator access. Condo amenities include: Gated Community, Pool, Clubhouse, Party Room, Gym, Business Center, Theater room, outdoor girls, basketball courts & Walking Paths. Landlord criteria: Acceptable credit, income and rental history. Please note, this is a unfurnished rental condo unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE have any available units?
1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE have?
Some of 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Ascent
8421 Broad St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms
Tysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner Pet Friendly Places
Tysons Corner Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity