Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315

1550 Spring Gate Drive · (301) 625-0422
Location

1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tysons East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community. Amenities include a fitness center, an outdoor pool, tot lot and clubhouse. This condo has a very spacious living and dining area and beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Gas fireplace! Large sliding glass doors lead from living room out to exterior balcony. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large farm style sink and granite counters. 2 great size bedrooms, each with walk-in closets! Very spacious bathrooms with tub/shower combination. Laundry room has a washer/dryer combo and a full separate sink. The condo has 1 reserved parking space and 2 visitor passes.
This is a commuter's dream location! In the heart of Tysons Corner business, restaurant and shopping districts! Metro bus stops at the condo community entrance. The McLean Metro silver line stop isonly 0.3 miles away! Excellent commuter access to major routes I-495, Rt. 123 and I-267 Dulles Toll Road.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 have any available units?
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 have?
Some of 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 offer parking?
Yes, 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 offers parking.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 have a pool?
Yes, 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 has a pool.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 have accessible units?
No, 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315 does not have units with air conditioning.
