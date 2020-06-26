1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool

The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community. Amenities include a fitness center, an outdoor pool, tot lot and clubhouse. This condo has a very spacious living and dining area and beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Gas fireplace! Large sliding glass doors lead from living room out to exterior balcony. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, large farm style sink and granite counters. 2 great size bedrooms, each with walk-in closets! Very spacious bathrooms with tub/shower combination. Laundry room has a washer/dryer combo and a full separate sink. The condo has 1 reserved parking space and 2 visitor passes.

This is a commuter's dream location! In the heart of Tysons Corner business, restaurant and shopping districts! Metro bus stops at the condo community entrance. The McLean Metro silver line stop isonly 0.3 miles away! Excellent commuter access to major routes I-495, Rt. 123 and I-267 Dulles Toll Road.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875659)