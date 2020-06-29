All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tysons Corner, VA
/
1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE

1531 Northern Neck Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tysons Corner
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1531 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Top of the line materials are found throughout this updated, 2-level condo that feels like a town house ideally located walking distance from the Spring Hill Metro. Beautifully updated by an industry pro all the way down to the last detail. The home features two tastefully and expertly remodeled baths w/ decorator color paints, JACLO and Kohler plumbing in the baths, Restoration Hardware vanity and medicine cabinets, an updated kitchen with granite counters, gas cooking, SS Bosch appliances, and hardwood flooring. Sliding doors takes you to a covered balcony off the kitchen expanding your living space. The master bedroom has a stylish en-suite bath smartly updated with hotel quality finishes behind a beautiful barn door, walk-in closet outfitted with Closet Maid shelving, drawers and inserts. Haberdashery inspired Restoration Hardware drapery side panels grace plantation shutters as window treatments in the master bedroom. The medicine cabinets have interior mirrors. There is also a full length mirrored, medicine cabinet in the master bathroom. The large 2nd BR features black-out drapes with a beautiful linen-look, full coverage shade that accesses an inviting covered patio. The second bath has beautiful glass tile details and a hotel inspired back-lit mirror. Beautiful gas fireplace with marble hearth in family room. Custom lighting throughout. This is truly easy living in this immaculate home walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Spring Hill Metro. Community amenities include the pool, fitness center, community room, walking trails and a hot tub. NO LAWN MAINTENANCE! One assigned parking space, right out front. Plenty of guest parking. Park in visitor parking space and use the one guest pass found in the condo while touring the home. (It must be returned.) Thank you. BRAND NEW AC UNIT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE have any available units?
1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE have?
Some of 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way
Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Ascent
8421 Broad St
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive
Tysons Corner, VA 22102

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTysons Corner 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tysons Corner Apartments with ParkingTysons Corner Apartments with Pools
Tysons Corner Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VA
Springfield, VAMcNair, VAChillum, MDSterling, VALake Ridge, VALangley Park, MDLorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University