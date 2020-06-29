1531 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Top of the line materials are found throughout this updated, 2-level condo that feels like a town house ideally located walking distance from the Spring Hill Metro. Beautifully updated by an industry pro all the way down to the last detail. The home features two tastefully and expertly remodeled baths w/ decorator color paints, JACLO and Kohler plumbing in the baths, Restoration Hardware vanity and medicine cabinets, an updated kitchen with granite counters, gas cooking, SS Bosch appliances, and hardwood flooring. Sliding doors takes you to a covered balcony off the kitchen expanding your living space. The master bedroom has a stylish en-suite bath smartly updated with hotel quality finishes behind a beautiful barn door, walk-in closet outfitted with Closet Maid shelving, drawers and inserts. Haberdashery inspired Restoration Hardware drapery side panels grace plantation shutters as window treatments in the master bedroom. The medicine cabinets have interior mirrors. There is also a full length mirrored, medicine cabinet in the master bathroom. The large 2nd BR features black-out drapes with a beautiful linen-look, full coverage shade that accesses an inviting covered patio. The second bath has beautiful glass tile details and a hotel inspired back-lit mirror. Beautiful gas fireplace with marble hearth in family room. Custom lighting throughout. This is truly easy living in this immaculate home walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Spring Hill Metro. Community amenities include the pool, fitness center, community room, walking trails and a hot tub. NO LAWN MAINTENANCE! One assigned parking space, right out front. Plenty of guest parking. Park in visitor parking space and use the one guest pass found in the condo while touring the home. (It must be returned.) Thank you. BRAND NEW AC UNIT!