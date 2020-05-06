All apartments in Tysons Corner
1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:22 PM

1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A

1517 Lincoln Way · No Longer Available
Location

1517 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Gorgeous 1,000+ sqft condo with 2 bedrooms/2 baths in THE HEART OF TYSONS; close to shopping, restaurants & metro. Vaulted ceilings in the LR with wood burning fireplace and access to balcony. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Dining room with access to separate balcony. Master bedroom with updated bath. 2 assigned parking spots (#0332 & #0333). Amenities feat: outdoor pool, exer room, sport courts, club room, party room & more! ***Constitution is starting on the steps. If steps are blocked off please walk around building to back staircase and go up to unit to portable lockbox***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A have any available units?
1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A have?
Some of 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A currently offering any rent specials?
1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A pet-friendly?
No, 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A offer parking?
Yes, 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A offers parking.
Does 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A have a pool?
Yes, 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A has a pool.
Does 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A have accessible units?
No, 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A does not have units with air conditioning.

