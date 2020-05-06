1517 LINCOLN WAY 104A

Amenities

Gorgeous 1,000+ sqft condo with 2 bedrooms/2 baths in THE HEART OF TYSONS; close to shopping, restaurants & metro. Vaulted ceilings in the LR with wood burning fireplace and access to balcony. Updated kitchen with granite counters. Dining room with access to separate balcony. Master bedroom with updated bath. 2 assigned parking spots (#0332 & #0333). Amenities feat: outdoor pool, exer room, sport courts, club room, party room & more! ***Constitution is starting on the steps. If steps are blocked off please walk around building to back staircase and go up to unit to portable lockbox***