Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102

1506 Northern Neck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to this spacious 2 level condo in heart of Tysons/ Mclean/ Vienna. Hardwood floors throughout. Gas FP in the sunny living room. Kitchen with tall cherry cabinets, granite counters, backsplash & Stainless steel appliances. Private balcony off of family room. Lots of storage space. Upgraded mirror and light fixture in bathrooms. Secured entrance. Full-size washer and dryer.Pool, clubhouse,gym. Great location, minutes to Tysons Corner mall/495 & Reston. Close to Spring hill metro station(silver line) and toll road. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 have any available units?
1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 have?
Some of 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 pet-friendly?
No, 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tysons Corner.
Does 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 offer parking?
Yes, 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 offers parking.
Does 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 have a pool?
Yes, 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 has a pool.
Does 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 have accessible units?
No, 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
