1506 NORTHERN NECK DR #102

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Welcome to this spacious 2 level condo in heart of Tysons/ Mclean/ Vienna. Hardwood floors throughout. Gas FP in the sunny living room. Kitchen with tall cherry cabinets, granite counters, backsplash & Stainless steel appliances. Private balcony off of family room. Lots of storage space. Upgraded mirror and light fixture in bathrooms. Secured entrance. Full-size washer and dryer.Pool, clubhouse,gym. Great location, minutes to Tysons Corner mall/495 & Reston. Close to Spring hill metro station(silver line) and toll road. This is a must see!