7 MASTERS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

All what you need in home over 4500 SQFT! Ready to move in condition, 5 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, Huge deck and fenced in backyard with a Patio, Freshly painted through out, Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, Fabulous wood floors through out main level and master bedroom, 24 by 12 custom tile work, Fully finished walk out basement with wet bar and storage, remodeled baths & more *** Please note pictures are from last year / Property is occupied and it excellent condition ***