Stafford County, VA
7 MASTERS DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

7 MASTERS DRIVE

7 Masters Drive · (703) 498-2606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7 Masters Drive, Stafford County, VA 22554

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4510 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
All what you need in home over 4500 SQFT! Ready to move in condition, 5 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, Huge deck and fenced in backyard with a Patio, Freshly painted through out, Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, Fabulous wood floors through out main level and master bedroom, 24 by 12 custom tile work, Fully finished walk out basement with wet bar and storage, remodeled baths & more *** Please note pictures are from last year / Property is occupied and it excellent condition ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 MASTERS DRIVE have any available units?
7 MASTERS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 MASTERS DRIVE have?
Some of 7 MASTERS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 MASTERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7 MASTERS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 MASTERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7 MASTERS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stafford County.
Does 7 MASTERS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7 MASTERS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7 MASTERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 MASTERS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 MASTERS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7 MASTERS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7 MASTERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7 MASTERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 MASTERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 MASTERS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 MASTERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 MASTERS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
