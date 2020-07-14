All apartments in Stafford Courthouse
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:58 PM

Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes

140 Abberly Drive · (833) 917-1907
Location

140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA 22554

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09_202 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,561

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 02_112 · Avail. now

$1,562

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Unit 13_312 · Avail. now

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12_311 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Unit 12_303 · Avail. now

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Unit 13_303 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,871

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
cats allowed
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury living to new heights. Tucked in a quaint, rural setting, yet minutes away from shopping, dining, and leisure options, our apartments in Stafford, VA, offer the relaxation you desire with the convenience you need.Enjoy having everything you want at your fingertips. Among our best features, you’ll discover an upscale clubhouse that’s perfect for private gatherings, an invigorating pool with wet deck that fills any sunny day with joy, and a W lounge—the hallmark for at-home entertainment. Pet friends will feel just as welcome thanks to our no-breed restriction policy and the generously-sized dog park where they can run around freely.The apartments, available in one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, are the definition of upscale contemporary li

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes have any available units?
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes has 24 units available starting at $1,561 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes have?
Some of Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
