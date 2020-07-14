Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool garage trash valet cats allowed

Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury living to new heights. Tucked in a quaint, rural setting, yet minutes away from shopping, dining, and leisure options, our apartments in Stafford, VA, offer the relaxation you desire with the convenience you need.Enjoy having everything you want at your fingertips. Among our best features, you’ll discover an upscale clubhouse that’s perfect for private gatherings, an invigorating pool with wet deck that fills any sunny day with joy, and a W lounge—the hallmark for at-home entertainment. Pet friends will feel just as welcome thanks to our no-breed restriction policy and the generously-sized dog park where they can run around freely.The apartments, available in one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, are the definition of upscale contemporary li