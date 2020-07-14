All apartments in Falmouth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 AM

Aquia Terrace Apartments

190 White Pine Circle · (703) 810-7684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA 22554

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14302 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 13302 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 14202 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17201 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 32303 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit 33200 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24202 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aquia Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Welcome home to Aquia Terrace, Stafford's best-kept secret for your apartment needs. Located minutes from Quantico, just off Route 1 in Stafford, Virginia, Aquia Terrace is nestled quietly within walking distance of daycare, supermarket, post office, pharmacy, gas station, dining, and dry cleaners! Professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, our maintenance staff is on-call 24 hours for your convenience. Our spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes are all equipped with full-sized washers and dryers, all-electric appliances in the kitchen featuring ice-makers, disposals, dishwashers, and self-cleaning ovens. Whether you work out in our 24-hour fitness center, relax by the pool, check your email in our business center, or join us for our monthly Resident Appreciation Events, Aquia Terrace offers you all of the comforts of home at reasonable rental rates. Call today for great move-in rates and lease terms, including military discounts! And, come check out our newly renovated homes. Showcasing stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar countertops, beautiful espresso cabinetry, with ceiling to floor pantry, modern lighting and more.....Once you visit Aquia Terrace, you'll know you're home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $32 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per household
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per household
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; No weight restriction.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aquia Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Aquia Terrace Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aquia Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Aquia Terrace Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aquia Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Aquia Terrace Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aquia Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Aquia Terrace Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Aquia Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Aquia Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Aquia Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aquia Terrace Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aquia Terrace Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Aquia Terrace Apartments has a pool.
Does Aquia Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Aquia Terrace Apartments has accessible units.
Does Aquia Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aquia Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Aquia Terrace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aquia Terrace Apartments has units with air conditioning.
