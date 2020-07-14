Aquia Terrace Apartments

Amenities

Welcome home to Aquia Terrace, Stafford's best-kept secret for your apartment needs. Located minutes from Quantico, just off Route 1 in Stafford, Virginia, Aquia Terrace is nestled quietly within walking distance of daycare, supermarket, post office, pharmacy, gas station, dining, and dry cleaners! Professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, our maintenance staff is on-call 24 hours for your convenience. Our spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes are all equipped with full-sized washers and dryers, all-electric appliances in the kitchen featuring ice-makers, disposals, dishwashers, and self-cleaning ovens. Whether you work out in our 24-hour fitness center, relax by the pool, check your email in our business center, or join us for our monthly Resident Appreciation Events, Aquia Terrace offers you all of the comforts of home at reasonable rental rates. Call today for great move-in rates and lease terms, including military discounts! And, come check out our newly renovated homes. Showcasing stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar countertops, beautiful espresso cabinetry, with ceiling to floor pantry, modern lighting and more.....Once you visit Aquia Terrace, you'll know you're home!