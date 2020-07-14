All apartments in Aquia Harbour
Find more places like Carriage Pointe at Aquia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aquia Harbour, VA
/
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Carriage Pointe at Aquia

Open Now until 5pm
225 White Pine Cir · (540) 340-5854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aquia Harbour
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA 22554

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 61FOC200 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210WO303 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 100WO102 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage Pointe at Aquia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

Beautiful Living in Stafford, VA. Welcome Home to Carriage Pointe at Aquia. We offer an incredible location and take pride in serving the Quantico community. Our friendly neighborhood and the beautifully landscaped property prov

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 assigned space provided.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage Pointe at Aquia have any available units?
Carriage Pointe at Aquia has 3 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carriage Pointe at Aquia have?
Some of Carriage Pointe at Aquia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage Pointe at Aquia currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage Pointe at Aquia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage Pointe at Aquia pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage Pointe at Aquia is pet friendly.
Does Carriage Pointe at Aquia offer parking?
Yes, Carriage Pointe at Aquia offers parking.
Does Carriage Pointe at Aquia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carriage Pointe at Aquia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage Pointe at Aquia have a pool?
Yes, Carriage Pointe at Aquia has a pool.
Does Carriage Pointe at Aquia have accessible units?
No, Carriage Pointe at Aquia does not have accessible units.
Does Carriage Pointe at Aquia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage Pointe at Aquia has units with dishwashers.
Does Carriage Pointe at Aquia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carriage Pointe at Aquia has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Carriage Pointe at Aquia?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct
Aquia Harbour, VA 22554

Similar Pages

Aquia Harbour 1 BedroomsAquia Harbour 2 Bedrooms
Aquia Harbour 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAquia Harbour Apartments with Balcony
Aquia Harbour Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VA
Laurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity