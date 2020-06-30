All apartments in Springfield
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

7433 BATH STREET

7433 Bath Street · No Longer Available
Location

7433 Bath Street, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Looking for a 6 month lease? This is it! This charming 3 bedroom, 1 level rambler in the heart of Springfield has updated floors featuringwood grain ceramic tile in living/kitchen/dining rooms, new carpet in bedrooms, new recessedlights in living room, newer 42" kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, ceramic back-splash andstainless steel appliances plus awesome 2 sided wood burning fireplace! Windows replaced in2017. Great location w/easy access around the DMV via 95, 495, FFXCO Pkwy and othercommuter routes. Also for sale VAFX1084716

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 BATH STREET have any available units?
7433 BATH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7433 BATH STREET have?
Some of 7433 BATH STREET's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7433 BATH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7433 BATH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 BATH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7433 BATH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 7433 BATH STREET offer parking?
No, 7433 BATH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7433 BATH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 BATH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 BATH STREET have a pool?
No, 7433 BATH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7433 BATH STREET have accessible units?
No, 7433 BATH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 BATH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7433 BATH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7433 BATH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7433 BATH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

