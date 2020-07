Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to a lovely, spacious, light-filled end-unit townhouse with hardwood floors, airy bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and dual vanities. Cozy gas fireplace in rec room. Walk out to patio and deck off the kitchen for BBQ and sunshine. Near Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Springfield Town Center, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Lake Accotink Park, golf, shopping, and more!