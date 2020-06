Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

LARGE HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!!! Easy access to Beltway, 395, and shopping - HUGE 5 BEDROOM FRESHLY PAINTED HOUSE RIGHT WHERE YOU WANT TO BE! ONE MINUTE TO BELTWAY, I-395, AND SHOPPING. SHORT TRIP TO METRO. MASTER BEDROOM W/SITTING ROOM AND DECK, REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW WINDOWS!! WOODBURNING FP ON MAIN AND WOODSTOVE IN REC. ROOM. LARGE LEVEL YARD WITH MATURE TREES. VERY SPACIOUS HOME!! FRESH PAINT. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!!



