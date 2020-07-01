5154 Bellehaven Ct

Amenities

A Great Fairview Commons Townhome! - Bright & Airy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome At The Fairview Commons Community. Home Offer 1,360 Sq Ft. With Wall To Wall Carpet , Ceramic Tile Floors, Eat-In Kitchen With Electric Stove, Microwave Oven & Dishwasher!, Living Room/Dining Room/Combo,Washer & Dryer Hookup, Spacious Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet & Private Master Bathroom. Fenced Backyard With Storage Shed. (2) Assigned Parking Spaces. Convenient To Nearby Schools, Shopping, I95/Rt.1. $75 Application Fee Per Adult, $1,300 Application Deposit, (2 Separate Payments - CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY - MADE PAYABLE TO BANKS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & SALES - NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS) (NO PETS OR SMOKING PERMITTED!) Tenant Pays 1st $100 Deductible For All Service Calls. Apply Today!



(RLNE2312049)