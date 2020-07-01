All apartments in Spotsylvania County
5154 Bellehaven Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5154 Bellehaven Ct

5154 Bellehaven Court · (571) 436-0448
Location

5154 Bellehaven Court, Spotsylvania County, VA 22407

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5154 Bellehaven Ct · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
A Great Fairview Commons Townhome! - Bright & Airy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome At The Fairview Commons Community. Home Offer 1,360 Sq Ft. With Wall To Wall Carpet , Ceramic Tile Floors, Eat-In Kitchen With Electric Stove, Microwave Oven & Dishwasher!, Living Room/Dining Room/Combo,Washer & Dryer Hookup, Spacious Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet & Private Master Bathroom. Fenced Backyard With Storage Shed. (2) Assigned Parking Spaces. Convenient To Nearby Schools, Shopping, I95/Rt.1. $75 Application Fee Per Adult, $1,300 Application Deposit, (2 Separate Payments - CASHIER'S CHECKS ONLY - MADE PAYABLE TO BANKS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & SALES - NO PERSONAL CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS) (NO PETS OR SMOKING PERMITTED!) Tenant Pays 1st $100 Deductible For All Service Calls. Apply Today!

(RLNE2312049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 Bellehaven Ct have any available units?
5154 Bellehaven Ct has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5154 Bellehaven Ct have?
Some of 5154 Bellehaven Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 Bellehaven Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5154 Bellehaven Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 Bellehaven Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5154 Bellehaven Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spotsylvania County.
Does 5154 Bellehaven Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5154 Bellehaven Ct offers parking.
Does 5154 Bellehaven Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5154 Bellehaven Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 Bellehaven Ct have a pool?
No, 5154 Bellehaven Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5154 Bellehaven Ct have accessible units?
No, 5154 Bellehaven Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 Bellehaven Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5154 Bellehaven Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5154 Bellehaven Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5154 Bellehaven Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
