Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Crossroads Station

3120 Crossroads Station Blvd · (540) 274-2691
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3118105 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 631 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3121311 · Avail. now

$1,324

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 3123101 · Avail. now

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 3121401 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 892 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crossroads Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
yoga
parking
bbq/grill
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived.

Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Spotsylvania, Virginia, with easy access to Virginia Railway Express and I-95, Crossroads Station Apartments is just minutes away from Germanna Community College, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Quantico has to offer.
(+more)

Crossroads Station Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique 1 and 2-bedroom bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a Full-Sized Washer & Dryer, Resort Style Swimming Pool and Sundeck, and Yoga Room.

Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: Three month leases are charged an additional $300 per month, Six month leases are charged an addtional $100 per month.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 75 lb max per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Amazon Hub Lockers, Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crossroads Station have any available units?
Crossroads Station has 8 units available starting at $1,072 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fredericksburg, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fredericksburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Crossroads Station have?
Some of Crossroads Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crossroads Station currently offering any rent specials?
Crossroads Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crossroads Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Crossroads Station is pet friendly.
Does Crossroads Station offer parking?
Yes, Crossroads Station offers parking.
Does Crossroads Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crossroads Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crossroads Station have a pool?
Yes, Crossroads Station has a pool.
Does Crossroads Station have accessible units?
No, Crossroads Station does not have accessible units.
Does Crossroads Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Crossroads Station does not have units with dishwashers.

