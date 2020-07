Brittany Commons Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court pool table volleyball court

Embrace your inner royal and craft the lifestyle you’ve been fantasizing about at Brittany Commons in Fredericksburg, VA. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent stand out with luxurious amenities that offer a delightful living experience. Our pet-friendly community is near shopping, dining, and entertainment, and has many outdoor spaces.



Commute to Washington, DC and many other locations with easy access to I-95, I-64, Route 1, and Route 301. Go back in time in the historical Downtown Fredericksburg, catch killer deals at Spotsylvania Towne Centre, and Potomac Mills Mall. Have a snack or two at Starbucks, Chipotle and Chick-fil-A or feel the breeze at Loriella Park, Motts Run Reservoir Recreation Area, and Patriot Park.



Take advantage of the warm weather at our designer aquatics and leisure pools, horseshoe and tennis courts, paved fitness trails, athletic fields, fenced-off dog park, playgrounds and BBQ/picnic area or enjoy the classy indoors at our recreation room wit