Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub lobby online portal

The Mark at Salem Station is conveniently situated just minutes from the heart of historic downtown Fredericksburg, Central Park, Cosner's Corner, and I-95. This distinctive, contemporary community features a superb selection of spacious apartment home suites - and is truly at 'the center of it all'. Every floor plan includes a fully equipped, energy efficient kitchen, generous storage and a private deck or patio. Enjoy the convenience of a private washer and dryer in your home. The Mark at Salem Station and the surrounding area offer a multitude of superb amenities. Utilize the fully equipped fitness center and enjoy the summer season at the refreshing, salt-water pool. In addition, the tennis courts, jogging trails, sports fields and picnic areas of Loriella Park are minutes from your front door. The Mark at Salem Station is superbly located! Shopping, restaurants, & Spotsylvania Town Centre are all a quick drive. Amtrak/VRE, Route 3, and Interstate 95 are also minutes from The Mark.