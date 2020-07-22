/
Randolph-Macon
4 Apartments For Rent Near Randolph-Macon
Ashland Towne Square
204 Kings Arms Street, Ashland, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashland Towne Square in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
145 Arlington Square
145 Arlington Square, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Freshly painted townhouse with brand new carpet and a brand new HVAC system that will help keep utility bills low. Fenced in back yard, all appliances included and HOA fees included in the rent. Vacant and available immediately.
1 Unit Available
210 Randolph St
210 Randolph Street, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood floors -ac unit included -electric heat -stove & fridge included -good size bedrooms -living room -off street parking Reserve this unit today with just $200 down LEASING OFFICE ADDRESS : 3209 Ellwood Ave
1 Unit Available
410
410 Arlington Street, Ashland, VA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
685 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey luxury home Sojourn Stylish 1 Bedroom Arlington
