lake of the woods
12 Apartments for rent in Lake of the Woods, VA📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3808 LAKEVIEW PARKWAY
3808 Lakeview Parkway, Lake of the Woods, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1488 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 baths rambler home with a peaceful wooded yard with golf course views! Open floor plan and two separate living areas add to the ease of living here...all in amenity-rich Lake of the Woods!Listing Office
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
607 HARRISON CIRCLE
607 Harrison Circle, Lake of the Woods, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2666 sqft
Single Family Home NO PETS, Large open floor plan, Wood Floors, Sun Room, Deck, Family-Recreation room with Full Bath on lower level.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3809 Lakeview Pkwy
3809 Lakeview Parkway, Lake of the Woods, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1570 sqft
One level living in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with one-car garage and deck. Living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace and lots of natural light. Dinning area with access to the deck and open backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
102 MAPLE COURT
102 Maple Court, Lake of the Woods, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3792 sqft
Spacious and new colonial with master bedroom/ bath on the main level. 3 other spacious rooms in the upper level with lots of natural light. Bathroom have all been feature double sinks and access to one bedroom.
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
300 Fairway Dr
300 Fairway Drive, Lake of the Woods, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1446 sqft
300 Fairway Dr - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath all brick rambler with tons of parking and new carpet throughout! (RLNE5192357)
Results within 5 miles of Lake of the Woods
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
12811 GARRISON LANE
12811 Garrison Lane, Lake Wilderness, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
Cute and cozy home with recent updates. Hardwoods, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage and private, wooded lot. Enjoy all that Lake Wilderness has to offer. Close to Lake Anna.
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
12905 DUBIN DR
12905 Dubin Drive, Lake Wilderness, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
AVAILABLE MAY 15. SERENITY AND COMFORT FOUND IN THIS CHARMING SPLIT-FOYER LOCATED IN AMENITY-FILLED LAKE WILDERNESS.
Results within 10 miles of Lake of the Woods
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10601 SUMAC COURT
10601 Sumac Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1548 sqft
This place is absolutely lovely! Well cared for on a large partially wooded cul-de-sac lot with an adorable creek and tons of privacy! Front load washer and dryer will stay along with lawn mower and gazebo tent. Ready for occupancy July 1.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10701 LOCUST COURT
10701 Locust Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Lovely, well maintained split level home features 9Ft cathedral ceilings, BEAUTIFUL ceramic flooring in kitchen, OVER-SIZED Master bedroom (12x25ft). 2 bedrooms upstairs/ 2 bedrooms downstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7203 PULLEN DRIVE
7203 Pullen Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1440 sqft
Charming colonial style home. Location is convenient to shopping & schools. There is a large master suite, private rear yard, and a realzing country front porch. 30min~ to Quatico, Fort AP Hill, Woodbridge, & Culpeper.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
7600 ASHLEY FARMS DR
7600 Ashley Farms Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful brick estate living w/ 3 acres on cul-de-sac. Spacious floor plan w/2 story foyer & grand staircase. Window-filled FR w/marble gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/cherry cabinets, SS appliances & granite.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
12912 EASTMONT DRIVE
12912 Eastmont Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
4698 sqft
An Oasis of a home, that can be purchased outright or a rent-to-own option, or owner financing. The owner is open and flexible on creative financing structures. This luxury home is on a premium lot, it is a double side by side.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake of the Woods rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,670.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake of the Woods area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, and Northern Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake of the Woods from include Arlington, Richmond, Alexandria, Reston, and Charlottesville.
