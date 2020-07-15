Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near UR
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,701
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,057
1362 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7009 Monument Avenue
7009 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1356 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely and beautifully renovated, top to bottom, mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location. 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath open concept with higher quality finishes, combined with timeless, original features and craftsmanship of the past.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Three Chopt
6532 Hanover Avenue
6532 Hanover Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1600 sqft
6532 Hanover Avenue Available 08/01/20 LOVELY RANCHER IN NEAR WEST END - *As a protective measures, face masks are mandatory, gloves preferred but not required, during showings.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
910 Pine Ridge Rd
910 Pine Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Super charming all brick, slate roof Colonial located between Monument and Patterson ave just blocks from St Marys Hospital. Walk to Patterson/Libbie area including Westwood Pharmacy, The Grille, Superstars Pizza.
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
8010 Thom Road
8010 Thom Road, Tuckahoe, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,500
6116 sqft
Unique Mid-Century Modern home located South of River Road is a true multi-generational home and features a fully handicapped accessible 1st Floor Master Suite (with access from both inside and outdoor), plus the original 1st floor bedroom(s), as
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
6212 Monument Ave
6212 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1266 sqft
6212 Monument Ave Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom on Monument Avenue Available September 1st! - Cozy, renovated three bedroom, two bathroom Cape right on Monument Avenue with quick access to West Broad Street, Staples Mill Road,
Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
24 Bridgehampton Place
24 Bridgehampton Place, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2240 sqft
24 Bridgehampton Place Available 06/08/20 Four-Bedroom Colonial in Tuckahoe - Bridgehampton Place is an awesome 2240 square foot, four-bedroom/two & half bath home with a two-car garage in Tuckahoe! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large eat-in
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Mary Munford
19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3
19 West Lock Lane, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
19 W Locke Ln, Apt #3 Available 08/07/20 19 W. Locke Lane Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Locke Lane Condo neighborhood. Kitchen appliances, White Cabinets, Hardwood floors Available now $1595.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Three Chopt
817 Orchard Road
817 Orchard Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1495 sqft
817 Orchard Road Available 06/12/20 Lovely West End Ranch, near Univ of Richmond and St. Mary's Hospital! - This stylish residence is nestled on a lovely block in a desirably tranquil West End neighborhood.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Colonial Place
4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1
4524 Grove Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
4524 Grove Avenue Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1 bdrm/1 bath Apartment Conveniently Located at Grove and Westmoreland Street! - FEATURES -Hardwood Floors Throughout -Granite Counter tops -Under Cabinet Lighting -Large Rooms with Tons of
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1519 Skipwith Road
1519 Skipwith Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick cape on Skipwith Road. Home features include firs floor bedrooms, ceramic tile bathroom floor, galley kitchen, ceiling fans, thermal windows, skylight, dining area, and rear parking driveway. Please refer to www.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1426 Myradare Drive
1426 Myradare Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1392 sqft
1426 Myradare Drive Available 09/04/20 WEST END CAPE IN GREAT LOCATION!!!! - This charming and spacious cape cod style home is located in Richmond's sought after West End neighborhood and features: A bright family room, dining room, kitchen with
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5202 Monument Avenue
5202 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1512 sqft
5202 Monument Avenue Available 09/07/20 Adorable 4 bdrm/2 bath Home Located on Monument Ave.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
5307 Stokes Ln.
5307 Stokes Lane, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home near Libble and Patterson. Hardwood floors and large window make this home bright and cozy. Apply at www.rentopm.com (RLNE2748097)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7010 Miami Ave.
7010 Miami Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1224 sqft
Adorable 3 bdrm/1 bath Home Located in Desirable West End! - FEATURES -Hardwood Floors Throughout Downstairs -Large Bonus Room Upstairs -Huge Backyard -New Vanity in Bathroom -Ceramic Tile Flooring in
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
2219 Dickens Road
2219 Dickens Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1016 sqft
West End Rancher - 3 bedroom 1 bath rancher with spacious living area. wood floors, eat in kitchen with stove and refrigerator, gas heat central air. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
5306 Grove Avenue - 1 Downstairs
5306 Grove Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1846 sqft
EARLY AUGUST MOVE IN This first floor apartment with basement offers lots of space! On first level you'll find 3 bedrooms and 3baths. The renovated kitchen has granite counters, subway tile back splash and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1525 Glenside Drive
1525 Glenside Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Charming 3 bdrm/1 bath home close to 64! - FEATURES -Recently Updated -New Appliances -Appliances included - Refrigerator - Stove -Washer and Dryer Hookups -Hardwood Floors -Updated Bathroom -New Windows CALL 804.643.
Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
416 Granite Avenue
416 Granite Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1268 sqft
Charming renovated cottage. Furnished. All utilities included. Month of April. The last 10 days of of March is open if someone needs to move in a early. The first part of May is also open.