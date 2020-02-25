All apartments in Richmond
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

313 Goshen St.

313 Goshen Street · (804) 643-9011
Location

313 Goshen Street, Richmond, VA 23220
Carver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 313 Goshen St. · Avail. Aug 7

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
313 Goshen St. Available 08/07/20 Lovely 3bdrm/2bth House Located in the Heart of VCU!! - FEATURES

-Large Rooms

-Back Patio Area

-In The Heart of VCU!

-Ceiling Fans

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Living Room

-Two Full Bathrooms

-Appliances
Stove
Refrigerator
Washer
Dryer

-Shopping, Restaurants, and Bus Stop in Walking Distance!

-Convenient to Interstates

-Gas Heat/Central Air

-Laundry in Unit

CALL 804.643.9011 TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS HOME. FOR PROPERTIES THAT ARE APPLIED FOR BY VIEWING PHOTOS AND/OR A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO SIGN AN ADDENDUM DUE TO NOT VIEWING THE PROPERTY IN PERSON.

$50.00 Application Fee (Per person 18 yrs old & older)
$100.00 One Time Lease Signing Fee

**All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed*
**Applicants understand that Pollard and Bagby are an Owner and Manager of some properties. These properties and notated accordingly**

(RLNE5765678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Goshen St. have any available units?
313 Goshen St. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Goshen St. have?
Some of 313 Goshen St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Goshen St. currently offering any rent specials?
313 Goshen St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Goshen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Goshen St. is pet friendly.
Does 313 Goshen St. offer parking?
No, 313 Goshen St. does not offer parking.
Does 313 Goshen St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Goshen St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Goshen St. have a pool?
No, 313 Goshen St. does not have a pool.
Does 313 Goshen St. have accessible units?
No, 313 Goshen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Goshen St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Goshen St. does not have units with dishwashers.
