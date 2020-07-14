All apartments in Richmond
The Locks Tower
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

The Locks Tower

Open Now until 6pm
1001 East Byrd Street · (804) 207-5892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 East Byrd Street, Richmond, VA 23219
Central Office

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6925 · Avail. now

$1,132

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 6503 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 6319 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6429 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 6324 · Avail. now

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 6508 · Avail. now

$1,889

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Locks Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
coffee bar
conference room
lobby
trash valet
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.The Locks Tower is steps from the business district, popular fine dining, premier shopping, and well-established entertainment venues such as Shockoe Slip, the Shockoe Design District. The Locks Tower are studio, one and two-bedroom modern floorplans boasting open living and dining spaces with picturesque windows and wood floors. The gourmet kitchens are appointed with modern cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms feature oversized closets, and either adjacent hallway or ensuite bathrooms with custom vanities, large soaking tubs, and tile flooring. Residents of The Locks Tower can indulge in the array of high-end amenities including a rooftop pool with indoor sky-lounge, garage parking, state-of-the-art fitness center, and private courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Security Deposit: Starting at $250 to full months rent. Pent Houses starting at $500 to full months rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash fee: $25
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 for 1 pet/month, $50 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: 80 lbs for one pet. If two pets, each pet cannot weight over 50 lbs each. Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Locks Tower have any available units?
The Locks Tower has 31 units available starting at $1,132 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richmond, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richmond Rent Report.
What amenities does The Locks Tower have?
Some of The Locks Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Locks Tower currently offering any rent specials?
The Locks Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Locks Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, The Locks Tower is pet friendly.
Does The Locks Tower offer parking?
Yes, The Locks Tower offers parking.
Does The Locks Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Locks Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Locks Tower have a pool?
Yes, The Locks Tower has a pool.
Does The Locks Tower have accessible units?
No, The Locks Tower does not have accessible units.
Does The Locks Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Locks Tower has units with dishwashers.
