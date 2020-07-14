Amenities

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.The Locks Tower is steps from the business district, popular fine dining, premier shopping, and well-established entertainment venues such as Shockoe Slip, the Shockoe Design District. The Locks Tower are studio, one and two-bedroom modern floorplans boasting open living and dining spaces with picturesque windows and wood floors. The gourmet kitchens are appointed with modern cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms feature oversized closets, and either adjacent hallway or ensuite bathrooms with custom vanities, large soaking tubs, and tile flooring. Residents of The Locks Tower can indulge in the array of high-end amenities including a rooftop pool with indoor sky-lounge, garage parking, state-of-the-art fitness center, and private courtyard.