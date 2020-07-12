/
/
/
carver
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:01 PM
236 Apartments for rent in Carver, Richmond, VA
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
23 Units Available
Downtown Rentals
1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
869 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downtown Rentals in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated May 12 at 10:37am
50 Units Available
Biggs Building
900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$875
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
856 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Biggs Building in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1303 West Clay Street
1303 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
This historic home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. High ceilings and plenty of historic charm. Appliances included Refrigerator, Stove,Washer and Dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
913 West Clay Street
913 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1246 sqft
RENOVATED VCU/MCV 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Rental Now Available for August 1st move in- just in time for the new school year! Open, bright and spacious 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Historic Carver / Jackson Ward district.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
912 W. Clay St
912 West Clay Street, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2490 sqft
Spacious 3 to 5 BR home (depending on how you want to set it up) with open floor plan. Renovated and in process of being painted. On the first level, you find 3 large rooms which can be used more formally as living room, parlor and dining rooms.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Goshen St.
313 Goshen Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
313 Goshen St.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1414 West Marshall Street
1414 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
908 sqft
Modern 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Eagle Mill Towers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1502 W. Leigh Street
1502 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
1502 W. Leigh Street Available 08/01/20 4 BR / 2 BA Home close to VCU, Large kitchen with Washer & Dryer. August 1st! - This four bedroom, two bathroom updated home boasts a large kitchen, living room, and a dining room. Two renovated full bathrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
813 W Leigh St
813 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
A very nice 3 bedroom house close to VCU & VUU, living room, eat-in kitchen, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, and microwave. One large and 2 smaller bedrooms upstairs. 1 and 1/2 Bathrooms, Linen Closet and coat closet and a closet in each bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1274 W Moore St
1274 Moore St, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
Schedule your tour at: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
417 Gilmer St
417 Gilmer Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1216 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUG 1st This 2-story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is currently under renovation and will be ready for lease August 1st.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
804 W Broad St Unit#2
804 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great for VCU Students!!!1,250 SF 3-bedroom 2-full bath apartment including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer & dryer - $1,700 per month. Great location on West Broad Street.
Results within 1 mile of Carver
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
34 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$930
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
875 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
889 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
Verified
1 of 93
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
90 Units Available
Towers on Franklin
104 West Franklin Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Towers on Franklin in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
49 Units Available
The Berkshire
300 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$910
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1659 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Berkshire in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,215
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
The Birches Apartments
1304 West Graham Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Excellent location, close to Virginia Union University and SCOR Sports Center of Richmond. The community is pet-friendly and has parking. Units feature 1 or 2 bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
623 sqft
If you've been seeking a sophisticated home with an all-electric kitchen, private entrances, and spacious balconies to suit your style, then you've found what you've been looking for in Landmark at 1700.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 W. Main St.
1825 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Spacious 3bdrm/2bth Apartment Located in Richmond's Fan District!! Convenient to VCU!! - FEATURES -Convenient to VCU -Carpet/Ceiling Fans Throughout -Ceramic Tiled Bathroom -Large Living Room -Spacious Eat-in- Kitchen -Located on Main Street
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1832 Parkwood Avenue
1832 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
1832 Parkwood Avenue Available 07/29/20 Awesome Location, 3 Bedroom Row Home available July 29th! - Great three bedroom, two bathroom historic home ready July 29th! Conveniently located to Carytown, The Fan, Byrd Park, Maymont, the James River, VCU
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
400 W Grace St
400 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY AT 11:30-12 Bring $200 to reserve this unit on the spot! Reserve this unit today with $200 down, feel free to stop by the leasing office at 3209 ellwood ave AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -hardwood
