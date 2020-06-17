2393 Southgate Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest parking

RE-MODEL ARTFULLY DECORATED TOWN HOME 3 br 1.5 ba - Modern kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertop, and flooring

Spacious living room/dining room with new carpeting

Private back yard with deck ideal for BBQs

Bedrooms are newly carpeted and have ceiling fans

Central air and heat

Reserved parking for one vehicle only, guest parking for two vehicles (Additional parking on South Lakes Drive and public streets in adjacent development)

Outside trash pick-up included, Tenant pays for water, electricity, and cable

Washer/Dryer in unit

No Pets and no smokers, please

Available minimum for one year lease



(RLNE5138955)