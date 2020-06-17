2393 Southgate Square

Amenities
RE-MODEL ARTFULLY DECORATED TOWN HOME 3 br 1.5 ba - Modern kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertop, and flooring
Spacious living room/dining room with new carpeting
Private back yard with deck ideal for BBQs
Bedrooms are newly carpeted and have ceiling fans
Central air and heat
Reserved parking for one vehicle only, guest parking for two vehicles (Additional parking on South Lakes Drive and public streets in adjacent development)
Outside trash pick-up included, Tenant pays for water, electricity, and cable
Washer/Dryer in unit
No Pets and no smokers, please
Available minimum for one year lease
