Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

2393 Southgate Square

2393 Southgate Square · No Longer Available
Location

2393 Southgate Square, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
RE-MODEL ARTFULLY DECORATED TOWN HOME 3 br 1.5 ba - Modern kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertop, and flooring
Spacious living room/dining room with new carpeting
Private back yard with deck ideal for BBQs
Bedrooms are newly carpeted and have ceiling fans
Central air and heat
Reserved parking for one vehicle only, guest parking for two vehicles (Additional parking on South Lakes Drive and public streets in adjacent development)
Outside trash pick-up included, Tenant pays for water, electricity, and cable
Washer/Dryer in unit
No Pets and no smokers, please
Available minimum for one year lease

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5138955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2393 Southgate Square have any available units?
2393 Southgate Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2393 Southgate Square have?
Some of 2393 Southgate Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2393 Southgate Square currently offering any rent specials?
2393 Southgate Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2393 Southgate Square pet-friendly?
No, 2393 Southgate Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2393 Southgate Square offer parking?
Yes, 2393 Southgate Square offers parking.
Does 2393 Southgate Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2393 Southgate Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2393 Southgate Square have a pool?
No, 2393 Southgate Square does not have a pool.
Does 2393 Southgate Square have accessible units?
No, 2393 Southgate Square does not have accessible units.
Does 2393 Southgate Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 2393 Southgate Square does not have units with dishwashers.
