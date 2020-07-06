2368 SOUTHGATE SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, rarely available 4-bedroom, 2 /1/2 bathroom home in sought-after Reston. 1,500+ square feet. Good updates, recently spruced up. Good-sized loft level on 3rd floor with full bathroom and fireplace. Outdoor space in front and back including a private patio. Community features lush, pleasant landscaping. Great location: convenient to Dulles Toll Road, less than 2 miles to Reston Town Center, just over 2 miles to Wiehle-Reston East Silver Line metro. Reston's award-winning parks, recreational options nearby.Pets case-by-case with an additional $50 rent per month per pet plus $200 per pet deposit. All rental applications should be made via: www.tinyurl.com/SGSapplication.