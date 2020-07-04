All apartments in Reston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2191 Greenkeepers Court

2191 Greenkeepers Court · No Longer Available
Location

2191 Greenkeepers Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Renter's Warehouse and Julia Gull are excited to present this spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse with a large fully finished walkout basement in Reston! Recently updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.spacious bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms. separate dining room with step-down living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Large deck off living room and beautiful patio with woodland views. Bonus room and full bath in basement, separate laundry room. Reserved parking with plenty of spaces for guests. Walking trails and neighborhood ponds! Minutes to the Silver Line Metro and Reston Town Center. Available July 15. $45 App fee. Call Julia at (571)269-1340 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2191 Greenkeepers Court have any available units?
2191 Greenkeepers Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2191 Greenkeepers Court have?
Some of 2191 Greenkeepers Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2191 Greenkeepers Court currently offering any rent specials?
2191 Greenkeepers Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2191 Greenkeepers Court pet-friendly?
No, 2191 Greenkeepers Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2191 Greenkeepers Court offer parking?
Yes, 2191 Greenkeepers Court offers parking.
Does 2191 Greenkeepers Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2191 Greenkeepers Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2191 Greenkeepers Court have a pool?
No, 2191 Greenkeepers Court does not have a pool.
Does 2191 Greenkeepers Court have accessible units?
No, 2191 Greenkeepers Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2191 Greenkeepers Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2191 Greenkeepers Court does not have units with dishwashers.

