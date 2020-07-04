2191 Greenkeepers Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Renter's Warehouse and Julia Gull are excited to present this spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse with a large fully finished walkout basement in Reston! Recently updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.spacious bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms. separate dining room with step-down living room. Hardwood floors throughout. Large deck off living room and beautiful patio with woodland views. Bonus room and full bath in basement, separate laundry room. Reserved parking with plenty of spaces for guests. Walking trails and neighborhood ponds! Minutes to the Silver Line Metro and Reston Town Center. Available July 15. $45 App fee. Call Julia at (571)269-1340 to schedule a showing.