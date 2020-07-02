All apartments in Reston
Last updated November 28 2019 at 7:00 AM

2147 POND VIEW COURT

2147 Pond View Court · No Longer Available
Location

2147 Pond View Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful all brick townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. This home has it all. Enter to the foyer with ceramic tile. The sunlit kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances with beautiful oak cabinets, ceramic floor, and Corian counters. The dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and flooring less than five years old If that isn~t enough, it is an eat-in kitchen with plenty of table space. The main floor has an open dining room overlooking an expansive living room area. All with hardwood flooring. A half bath is conveniently located on the main level. Proceed to the upper level to a large master bedroom to relax in with hardwood floors, ceiling fan, two closets, and full bath. Two other bedrooms located on this level with hardwood floors for guests or family who need their own space to rejuvenate. A second full bath is here to compliment those bedrooms. Finished lower level with large recreation room and wood fireplace. Through the sliding glass doors, you can enjoy the private backyard backing to common area and trees. An additional half bath, storage room, and laundry are also located on this level. Within the last five years the following has been done- all of the windows replaced except a set in the living room, freshly re-painted throughout, new wood flooring in each bedroom, new closet system in master bedroom, master bath updated except the vanity, new wood flooring and tiling in the basement. The home is located towards the back of the development giving you privacy and two parking spots. Amenities include pool(s), snow removal, trash, basketball courts, bike trail, community center, lake, walk/jog trail, tennis courts, tot lot/playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2147 POND VIEW COURT have any available units?
2147 POND VIEW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2147 POND VIEW COURT have?
Some of 2147 POND VIEW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2147 POND VIEW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2147 POND VIEW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2147 POND VIEW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2147 POND VIEW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2147 POND VIEW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2147 POND VIEW COURT offers parking.
Does 2147 POND VIEW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2147 POND VIEW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2147 POND VIEW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2147 POND VIEW COURT has a pool.
Does 2147 POND VIEW COURT have accessible units?
No, 2147 POND VIEW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2147 POND VIEW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2147 POND VIEW COURT has units with dishwashers.

