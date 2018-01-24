All apartments in Reston
1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE

1979 Roland Clarke Place · No Longer Available
Location

1979 Roland Clarke Place, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Pristine new construction in prime Reston location! Gorgeous finishes and luxurious details throughout every inch of this 4 Bedroom, 4.5 bath Townhouse include 9~ ceilings on all 4 levels, luxe kitchen and a rooftop deck. Chefs dream Kitchen boasts high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash and an oversized center island with seating area and access to the rear balcony. Living room with custom fireplace feature has glass sliders to juliet balcony, providing a perfect way to let the outside in during the nicer weather! 4 Bedrooms include master suite with walk-in closets and luxe en-suite bathroom. First floor entry-level bedroom will full bath offers options for any lifestyle! You~ll love living in such a convenient location, minutes from the metro, Reston Town Center, dulles toll road and all major commuter roads~ welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have any available units?
1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have?
Some of 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE offer parking?
No, 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have a pool?
No, 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE has units with dishwashers.

