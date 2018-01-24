1979 ROLAND CLARKE PLACE

Amenities

Pristine new construction in prime Reston location! Gorgeous finishes and luxurious details throughout every inch of this 4 Bedroom, 4.5 bath Townhouse include 9~ ceilings on all 4 levels, luxe kitchen and a rooftop deck. Chefs dream Kitchen boasts high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom backsplash and an oversized center island with seating area and access to the rear balcony. Living room with custom fireplace feature has glass sliders to juliet balcony, providing a perfect way to let the outside in during the nicer weather! 4 Bedrooms include master suite with walk-in closets and luxe en-suite bathroom. First floor entry-level bedroom will full bath offers options for any lifestyle! You~ll love living in such a convenient location, minutes from the metro, Reston Town Center, dulles toll road and all major commuter roads~ welcome home!