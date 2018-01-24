All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1804 IVY OAK SQUARE
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:22 AM

1804 IVY OAK SQUARE

1804 Ivy Oak Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1804 Ivy Oak Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled through-out, 3 br, 2.5 ba. new appliances, new washer dryer, new carpet. New Ceramic tile. new paint. Fenced back yard. Vacant and ready to move in. Owner preferred longer lease. NO PET PLEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE have any available units?
1804 IVY OAK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE have?
Some of 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1804 IVY OAK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 IVY OAK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia