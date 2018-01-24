1804 IVY OAK SQUARE

Fully remodeled through-out, 3 br, 2.5 ba. new appliances, new washer dryer, new carpet. New Ceramic tile. new paint. Fenced back yard. Vacant and ready to move in. Owner preferred longer lease. NO PET PLEASE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
