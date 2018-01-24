1300 PARK GARDEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite 3 br, 3.5 ba, 3 level 2700 sq feet garage townhome recently updated from top to bottom. Available June 9th. Located on very private cul-de-sac and backs to woods in one of Reston's best neighborhoods! Granite counters in the kitchen and master bath, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, ceramic tile, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Finished basement with full bathroom and den which can be used as specious office. Tons of window's light. Too many to count recessed lights. Vaulted ceilings. Walk-down deck, walk-out lower level, stone patio. 24 hours notice required. Tenant occupied.