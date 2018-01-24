All apartments in Reston
1300 PARK GARDEN LANE

1300 Park Garden Lane · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA 20194

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2710 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite 3 br, 3.5 ba, 3 level 2700 sq feet garage townhome recently updated from top to bottom. Available June 9th. Located on very private cul-de-sac and backs to woods in one of Reston's best neighborhoods! Granite counters in the kitchen and master bath, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, ceramic tile, Brazilian cherry hardwood floors. Finished basement with full bathroom and den which can be used as specious office. Tons of window's light. Too many to count recessed lights. Vaulted ceilings. Walk-down deck, walk-out lower level, stone patio. 24 hours notice required. Tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE have any available units?
1300 PARK GARDEN LANE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE have?
Some of 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 PARK GARDEN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE does offer parking.
Does 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 PARK GARDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
