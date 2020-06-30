All apartments in Reston
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:44 AM

12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE

12054 Edgemere Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12054 Edgemere Circle, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HUGE Price DROP!! Wonderful rental available NOW!!! Bright 3 Level Single Car Garage Town Home in the Heart of Reston. 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bathrooms. Walk Out lower level to a sunny patio. Deck off the Living Room for your BBQ grill. Gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. New Carpet on 3 levels. Hardwood in the entry foyer and dining room area. Fresh Paint on 3 Levels. Sparkling kitchen and bathroom linoleum floors. The kitchen is large for an eat-in table and windows for extra sunlight. Master Bathroom has a large soaker tub and separate glass shower. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Extra parking in the driveway and across the street. Edgewater Townhomes is a community of 80 townhouses nestled in a quiet corner of the Reston Town Center. Walking distance to the Reston Town Center shops, restaurants, library, and many amenities. Within a mile of the Reston Town Center Metro Station. Near Reston Hospital. Pets are case by case. Pet Deposit $500 per pet. $100 Repair Deductible the tenant will pay per occurrence. No Smoking. No More than 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE have any available units?
12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE have?
Some of 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

