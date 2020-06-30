12054 EDGEMERE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

HUGE Price DROP!! Wonderful rental available NOW!!! Bright 3 Level Single Car Garage Town Home in the Heart of Reston. 3 Bedroom and 3.5 Bathrooms. Walk Out lower level to a sunny patio. Deck off the Living Room for your BBQ grill. Gas fireplace for those cold winter nights. New Carpet on 3 levels. Hardwood in the entry foyer and dining room area. Fresh Paint on 3 Levels. Sparkling kitchen and bathroom linoleum floors. The kitchen is large for an eat-in table and windows for extra sunlight. Master Bathroom has a large soaker tub and separate glass shower. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Extra parking in the driveway and across the street. Edgewater Townhomes is a community of 80 townhouses nestled in a quiet corner of the Reston Town Center. Walking distance to the Reston Town Center shops, restaurants, library, and many amenities. Within a mile of the Reston Town Center Metro Station. Near Reston Hospital. Pets are case by case. Pet Deposit $500 per pet. $100 Repair Deductible the tenant will pay per occurrence. No Smoking. No More than 2 incomes to qualify.