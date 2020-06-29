All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 11519 WATERHAVEN CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
11519 WATERHAVEN CT
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

11519 WATERHAVEN CT

11519 Waterhaven Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11519 Waterhaven Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful end unit town home In coveted Townes of Waterford!! Completely renovated master bathroom, natural, rich hardwood floors installed in kitchen, upgraded foyer, new flooring, new paint, new fixtures.. Bright, spacious, lots of windows allowing for year-round natural light. Ideally situated between Reston Town Center and Silver Line Metro Station, you are only a couple minutes drive from both, and less than 5 minutes walk from Lake Anne. GREAT LOCATION! 3 bedrooms, 2 + 2 bathrooms, finished basement with fireplace, hardwood floors on main level, carpet (less than 2 years old) in basement & bedroom level. New plantation shutters and wooden blinds throughout the house. Open kitchen, top of the line stainless appliances, granite countertops, 9'+ ceilings, recessed lights, built-in speakers in family room and basement. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom, walk-in closet. Shower and separate bathtub in the master bath. Recently replaced Carrier units with dual zone HVAC allowing for year round energy savings. Security system. Oversized two car garage, large lot providing privacy with quaint enclosed yard. Meticulously maintained and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11519 WATERHAVEN CT have any available units?
11519 WATERHAVEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11519 WATERHAVEN CT have?
Some of 11519 WATERHAVEN CT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11519 WATERHAVEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
11519 WATERHAVEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11519 WATERHAVEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 11519 WATERHAVEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11519 WATERHAVEN CT offer parking?
Yes, 11519 WATERHAVEN CT offers parking.
Does 11519 WATERHAVEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11519 WATERHAVEN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11519 WATERHAVEN CT have a pool?
No, 11519 WATERHAVEN CT does not have a pool.
Does 11519 WATERHAVEN CT have accessible units?
No, 11519 WATERHAVEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11519 WATERHAVEN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11519 WATERHAVEN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia