11519 WATERHAVEN CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful end unit town home In coveted Townes of Waterford!! Completely renovated master bathroom, natural, rich hardwood floors installed in kitchen, upgraded foyer, new flooring, new paint, new fixtures.. Bright, spacious, lots of windows allowing for year-round natural light. Ideally situated between Reston Town Center and Silver Line Metro Station, you are only a couple minutes drive from both, and less than 5 minutes walk from Lake Anne. GREAT LOCATION! 3 bedrooms, 2 + 2 bathrooms, finished basement with fireplace, hardwood floors on main level, carpet (less than 2 years old) in basement & bedroom level. New plantation shutters and wooden blinds throughout the house. Open kitchen, top of the line stainless appliances, granite countertops, 9'+ ceilings, recessed lights, built-in speakers in family room and basement. Vaulted ceilings in master bedroom, walk-in closet. Shower and separate bathtub in the master bath. Recently replaced Carrier units with dual zone HVAC allowing for year round energy savings. Security system. Oversized two car garage, large lot providing privacy with quaint enclosed yard. Meticulously maintained and ready to go!